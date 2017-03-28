Well-prepared crooks forced to take rain check

An approaching rainstorm may have been the saving grace for a couple who spotted a pair of thieves in the midst of a botched burglary at their home in Choam Chao commune in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Seeing it was about to rain, the husband had gone outside to move some bags of cement when he saw the culprits trying to break into his home.

Seeing the man, the suspects bolted, leaving behind a bag of poisoned beef for silencing dogs a trailer, and lock-picking tools, all of which were handed over to authorities.

NOKORWAT