Well, Wednesday was Flag Day . . . in the US

A capital drug addict aroused suspicion with his odd act of patriotism early on Wednesday when he was taken in by cops while waving a Cambodian flag on a bridge in Tuol Kork district.

Drivers called police when they saw the suspect running and shouting on the flyover.

When they showed up, the teen explained he had taken drugs then abandoned his moto in the middle of the road when the chain broke.

Officers impounded the moto and brought the user and his banner home to his parents.

Koh Santepheap