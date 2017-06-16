Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Well, Wednesday was Flag Day . . . in the US

Well, Wednesday was Flag Day . . . in the US

A capital drug addict aroused suspicion with his odd act of patriotism early on Wednesday when he was taken in by cops while waving a Cambodian flag on a bridge in Tuol Kork district.

Drivers called police when they saw the suspect running and shouting on the flyover.

When they showed up, the teen explained he had taken drugs then abandoned his moto in the middle of the road when the chain broke.

Officers impounded the moto and brought the user and his banner home to his parents.

Koh Santepheap

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Farewell to the White Building

Built as an experiment in low-cost social housing for the capital, the White Building has been sitting in the heart of Phnom Penh since the 1960s.

Ieng Mouly on war, corruption, and working with Son Sann

Ieng Mouly, chairman of Cambodia's National AIDS Authority, talks to Post Khmer editor Kimsong Kay about four decades of Cambodian politics.

People search for their names on the voter lists at a polling station in Kampong Cham’s Veal Vong commune earlier this month.

Carving Tbong Khmum from Kampong Cham may see CPP gain assembly seat

Four years ago, when the opposition snatched Kampong Cham away from the ruling party in 2013 national elections, it hinted at a deeper shift taking

Comfrel Executive Director Koul Panha speaks to the press at a meeting yesterday in Phnom Penh.

NGOs claim 95 percent result count accuracy

As the National Election Committee launched into the recount proc