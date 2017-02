Well-wielded weapons overpower manpower

Being outnumbered didn’t seem to hinder the confidence of three swordsmen arrested in Svay Rieng province on Friday following a complaint filed by their six victims.

Police say the three suspects were drinking at a restaurant on Wednesday when an argument started between them and a group of six other patrons.

The trio tailed the larger group when they left, then attacked them with swords, injuring four. Police have found two of the three slashers.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY