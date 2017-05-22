Search form

When tuk-tuks collide: monger hacked with axe

One fish seller was arrested on Saturday for chopping up more than just the daily catch when he hit his rival with an axe in the capital’s Tuol Kork district.

Leaving the market after selling out of fish, one vendor got into an accident when his tuk-tuk collided with that of another seller.

The rival then came at him first with fists, and then an axe, before authorities intervened.

The infuriated fishmonger was taken in for legal action, and his clipped competitor was sent to the hospital.

Contact author: Touch Sokha
