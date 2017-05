Wielding swords is no way to be inconspicuous

An old-fashioned standoff taught three drug dealers that guns beat swords when police caught them selling product and arrested them in Srah Chak commune, Phnom Penh, yesterday.

On their evening rounds, cops saw two suspects doing the illicit business, and one standing guard with a blade.

Police fired into the air, apprehended the trio and found 11 small bags of drugs before sending them to the district station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP