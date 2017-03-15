Wild driver leaves town hall in need of a paint job

A joyride failed spectacularly in living up to its moniker when a deranged man stole a Lexus from a filling station in Banteay Meanchey province’s Mongkol Borei district on Sunday and crashed into the town hall.

When the owner of the vehicle in question stopped to top up his tank, the man simply jumped into the open seat and drove away.

Police gave chase until he came to an abrupt halt after colliding with a security guard post outside the building, leaving him easy pickings for arrest.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY