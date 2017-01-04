Wing staffer didn’t get far with $7K in pocket

A wing money-transfer shop employee bit off a bit more than he could chew when he allegedly stole a whopping $7,000 from the safe box on Sunday in the capital.

The disgruntled staffer decided to give himself a raise, destroying the safe and depositing the money directly into his own pocket.

Fortunately for his manager, police managed to track down the thief before he had spent any of the loot. The full bounty was bestowed upon its rightful owner while the burglar was sent to court.

