Wobbly bag-snatch duo easy vigilante pickings

Two would-be thieves failed in spectacular fashion on Wednesday in the capital’s Boeung Keng Kang II commune as they tried to snatch a handbag.

Their unsuspecting target was strolling with her husband and son when two men zoomed up on their moto and made a grab for her purse.

Instead, empty-handed, their trusty steed toppled over and the public pounced on them, giving them a sound thrashing before police arrested the driver.

His accomplice, however, managed to slip through the cracks of the crowd.

