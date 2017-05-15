Wolf in sheep’s clothing doesn’t fool shopowner

One man’s ritzy disguise failed to conceal his low-grade crime when he was arrested on Friday in the capital’s Tuol Sangke commune.

Police say the 39-year-old had dressed like a wealthy customer, walking into a shop and snatching the owner’s cell.

Not fooled by the fancy get-up, however, the hawk-eyed proprietor saw the whole thing, grabbing the suspect before he could flee.

Now in custody and awaiting a court date, the suspect may be trading his classy duds for an orange jumpsuit in the near future.

Kampuchea Thmey