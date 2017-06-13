Woman finds would-be lover not exactly Romeo

A capital woman’s blind date on Sunday ended on a bad foot when she was mugged by her secret admirer in Samrong Krom commune.

Villagers called police when the married woman came back from the meeting with scratches on her face but refused to speak.

Cops brought her home where her younger sister said she met the unsavoury suitor on Facebook before he had taken her smartphone and $100.

The suspect’s account was deleted after the robbery but police are nonetheless searching for clues.

Kampuchea Thmey