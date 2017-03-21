Woman hits musicians for not playing her tune

Hitting the right notes didn’t save two musicians from being hit when a woman attacked them at a wedding on Sunday in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district for not playing a song she requested.

The angry guest hopped on stage and slapped the players when they played another man’s chosen tune before hers.

Dancing was halted and police were called to intervene, but the woman locked herself inside the house, and refused to come out, though the musicians filed a complaint with cops nonetheless.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY