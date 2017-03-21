Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Woman hits musicians for not playing her tune

Woman hits musicians for not playing her tune

Hitting the right notes didn’t save two musicians from being hit when a woman attacked them at a wedding on Sunday in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district for not playing a song she requested.

The angry guest hopped on stage and slapped the players when they played another man’s chosen tune before hers.

Dancing was halted and police were called to intervene, but the woman locked herself inside the house, and refused to come out, though the musicians filed a complaint with cops nonetheless.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.

Directors discuss the 'rebirth' of Cambodian cinema

"I believe that Cambodian people have creativity in their blood ... There will come a time where a Golden Age of cinema will come back."

Red carpet moments: Cambodia International Film Fest

Actors, directors, young filmmakers and more came together at Phnom Penh’s Chaktomuk Theater on Saturday to launch the Cambodia International Film Festival – a showcase of work produced in the Kingdom and beyond.