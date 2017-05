Woman injured in yet another bag snatching

In a story that reeks of déjà vu, a woman was the victim of bag snatchers who left her with injured knees in Boeung Keng Kang III commune, Phnom Penh, on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was riding alone when two men drove their bike close and pulled away the purse she was carrying then sped away, causing the woman to fall from her moto.

Authorities sent the woman to a clinic for treatment and are holding her motorbike until she is ready to return to the road.

National Police