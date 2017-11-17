Search form

Woman lucky she was near the Krispy Kreme

Perhaps expecting to be chased by mere mall cops, two bag snatchers in the capital got the real deal when they pulled a purse away from a woman near Aeon Mall on Wednesday.

The two suspects veered close to the woman walking on the road and ripped away her bag. She hollered out for help, however, and nearby officers heard and were soon in hot pursuit.

The pair of thieves was apprehended, taken to the station for questioning, and the handbag was handed back to its proper owner.

Rasmei Kampuchea

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
