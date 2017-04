Woman: maternity leave, schmaternity leave

In an unparalleled demonstration of entrepreneurial initiative, a woman was arrested for allegedly selling drugs at the Kampot referral hospital six days after she gave birth there.

Apparently sensing something suspicious in the new mum’s aversion to maternity leave, police searched the 31-year-old woman and found eight packets of crystal meth.

The woman and two suspected partners in crime were arrested and being sent to court.

KOH SANTEPHEAP