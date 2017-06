Woman slumbers as her home is robbed

A capital woman woke up to what must have seemed like a bad dream as she discovered she had slept through a robbery at her home yesterday in Russey Keo district.

The 28-year-old told police she had parked her moto inside and stowed some money in a drawer before going to sleep.

But when her sister returned the next day from a night out, she saw the gate and door ajar.

Claiming $5,000 had been stolen, the woman alerted cops, who are searching for suspects.

Rasmei Kampuchea