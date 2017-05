Woman sounds barbaric yawp; police respond

A woman’s powerful pipes brought two alleged bag snatchers to justice in the capital’s Srah Chak commune yesterday.

The woman was riding near Wat Phnom when two men sped past and pulled away her purse.

The victim called for help in her loudest register, with nearby cops hearing the cries and giving chase.

Authorities managed to arrest one suspect, who was brought in for interrogation, and are still on the lookout for his pal.

