Woman sustains cuts disarming burglar

A Mondulkiri province woman showed her muscle on Monday by disarming a thief who was wielding a knife and an AK-47.

Police say the fully loaded man descended on the victim’s house in O’Raing district and grabbed $400.

Despite suffering a few cuts, the 29-year-old homeowner snatched away his firearm before he fled.

Cops noted that the gun had no bullets and that they were beginning the search for the amateur Rambo, whom they believe they have identified.

