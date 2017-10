Woman uses karaoke parlour as her drug den

The life of a 22-year-old entertainment worker at a Takeo KTV parlour may have taken a darker turn when she started dealing drugs on the side.

And as news spreads fast in the village, police were quickly alerted to her side hustle.

A simple search of her home yielded 12 small bags of drugs, four phones and some cash, and she was sent straight to a district police cell.

Kampuchea Thmey