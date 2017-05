Woman’s iPhone like catnip for cat burglar

One woman learned that the latest gadgets can bring unwanted attention as a man was arrested for trying to run off with her new iPhone yesterday in the capital’s O’Russey II commune.

Police said the 19-year-old snuck up to the first floor and grabbed the mobile, but was spotted while escaping by the home owner who called out for assistance.

Roving officers managed to pinch the teen and took him downtown, then returned the expensive electronic to its rightful owner.

nokorwat