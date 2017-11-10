Search form

Woman’s scream works as well as the Bat-Signal

Persistence was key for Phnom Penh police who were able to recover a woman’s moto shortly after it was taken in Dangkor district.

Cops say three culprits attacked the victim on Wednesday, and when she wiped out, one took her bike and started riding away.

Patrolling officers heard the woman’s screams for help and chased down two suspects while the third ditched the ride, escaping on foot.

Officers returned the moped, saw the victim off to the hospital, sent the apprehended men to a holding cell and began their search for the last member of the trio.

