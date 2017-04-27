Women surrounded by pack of bag snatchers

Two garment workers had their dinner plans ruined on Tuesday night when they were robbed by a marauding horde of moto-riders in Phnom Penh’s Prampi Makara district.

Police said the women were riding a moto to a restaurant with a bag sitting between the driver’s feet.

Suddenly, the women found themselves surrounded by five motos carrying 10 people, one of whom snatched the bag, containing one of the women’s iPad and identity card.

Spying two men on a moto nearby, police detained them for interrogation, only to find they were simply bystanders.

KOH SANTEPHEAP