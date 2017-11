Work site was alive with the sound of druggies

Hard hats, swords and drug paraphernalia were a few of the favourite things of three capital construction workers busted on Wednesday in Sen Sok district.

Villagers living adjacent to the work site tipped off police about the questionable behaviour going on next door and officers assembled.

All the illicit effects were confiscated and the trio was led off to headquarters to face charges.

Nokorwat