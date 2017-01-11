Search form

Worker gets $2K to build home, digs hole

A construction worker dug himself into a hole in Phnom Penh’s Choam Chao district, getting himself arrested on Monday for alleged extortion.

His purported victim complained to police that she contracted the man to build her a home for $2,000, but all the charlatan did was dig a hole in the ground before demanding an extra five grand.

The pair reached a stalemate with the stubborn swindler refusing to return the original payment, until police took him into custody, holding him until he agreed to compensate his customer.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Mech Dara
