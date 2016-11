Would-be bride picks drugs, cash over love

An originally blissful tale of an engaged couple took an unexpected turn after money – and drugs – entered the picture.

The woman’s fiancé had learned of her drug addiction and planned to withdraw from the potentially unhealthy matrimony.

The woman, however, allegedly demanded $600 from him on Monday for staying with her in the capital’s Choam Chao commune prior to their now-implausible marriage.

The indignant man instead approached police.

NOKORWAT