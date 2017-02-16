Wrong place, wrong time for unlucky drunk

A 23-year-old Takeo construction worker was caught in a case of mistaken identity in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Tuesday morning.

After drinking at a nightclub, police say the man lay down by a house he mistook for his own.

When he woke up, his moto was gone so he asked the house’s owner for directions to the police station.

Coincidentally, the man’s house had also been robbed that night and he suspected the sleeping drunk, calling villagers to dole out a beating.

Police say the true thief fled after the break-in, leaving his own ride behind.

KOH SANTEPHEAP