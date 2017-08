Yelp reviews say their product was ‘the bomb’

It wasn’t riel, dollars or even bitcoin that was going to be exchanged for drugs by two dealers on Sunday, but homemade explosives.

Police in Tbong Khmum province made the bust at a Dar commune park and found their men carrying not only illicit substances but combustible materials.

They confessed but had conveniently forgotten the names of all their suppliers and were carted off to be charged.

ANN