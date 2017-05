Yes, yes we do, we have swords, how about you?

Schoolyard antics looked more like all-out anarchy when eight of some two dozen student combatants were arrested in Takeo province’s Kiri Vong district on Friday.

Bringing along swords and rocks, a group of 10 went to confront 14 rivals at a different high school.

The fight, which ended when police arrived, left many injured and 17 motorbikes destroyed. Eight delinquents were arrested, with the rest fleeing the scene.

KOH SANTEPHEAP