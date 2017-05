Yet another reason to avoid public urination

A night-shift worker was relieved of his motorbike while he was relieving himself when a gang with a sword attacked him on his way home yesterday in the capital’s Chamkarmon district.

The 10 wannabe samurais ambushed the man, who had stopped to pee, cutting him on the back and making off with his ride as he fled.

A friend brought the victim to the hospital, and after being patched up the man went to the police to file a complaint.

nokorwat