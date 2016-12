Yet another victory for capital’s street dividers

A drunk driver lost a duel with a street divider in the capital’s Daun Penh district yesterday.

According to the police report, the zonked man was zigzagging down the road before his erratic expedition was brought to a concrete conclusion.

The boozer was bright enough to realise he had blundered, and bolted by foot.

Police arrived to a vacant vehicle, which they impounded in preparation of an upcoming investigation.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY