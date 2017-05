You can’t go home again, especially wanted men

Skeletons came out of the closet for a man in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Sunday who was arrested on a warrant for attacking another man six months ago.

Police say the man beat his victim with a stick and a rock late last year, causing serious injuries, before going on the lam.

After months under the radar, however, the runner resurfaced, only to be caught and hauled to court.

