You can’t teach an old motodop new tricks

A down-on-his-luck motodop decided to try his hand at burglary in search of a fast buck yesterday only to prove a bungling amateur.

The 37-year-old had pawned his motorbike – then promptly lost all the money gambling – and decided to jump at illicit opportunity when he passed a seemingly uninhabited rental house with its door wide open in the capital’s Chamkarmon district.

But as he busied himself collecting the property’s items, the home’s owner made an entrance and held him for the police.

Nokorwat