Young man lost his cool when the heat was on

A young man’s demeanour managed to blow his cover when cops found him holding drugs in Ratanakkiri province on Sunday.

The boys in blue were on patrol in Kachanh commune when they spotted the lad sitting on his moped looking shifty.

Sure enough, two bags of meth were found and confiscated along with a mobile phone, his ride and 60,000 riel (about $15).

The youngster was then hauled away for questioning.

