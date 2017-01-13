Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Zonked woman zigzags her way to hospital

Zonked woman zigzags her way to hospital

One Phnom Penh woman clearly isn’t ready to upgrade to a bigger motorbike, after drunkenly losing control of her 50cc Honda Today on Wednesday night.

A witness watched as the wasted woman struggled to guide the underpowered vehicle down an empty road, zigging and zagging through the street until an electric pole abruptly halted her progress.

Police confiscated the petite motorbike while the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries presumably thanks to the low speed of her collision.

NOKOR THOM

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".