Zonked woman zigzags her way to hospital

One Phnom Penh woman clearly isn’t ready to upgrade to a bigger motorbike, after drunkenly losing control of her 50cc Honda Today on Wednesday night.

A witness watched as the wasted woman struggled to guide the underpowered vehicle down an empty road, zigging and zagging through the street until an electric pole abruptly halted her progress.

Police confiscated the petite motorbike while the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries presumably thanks to the low speed of her collision.

NOKOR THOM