The Cambodian Consortium for Out of School Children [CCOSC] is a nationwide project which has enrolled and retained 55,000 out of school children including children with disabilities, street children, over-aged students, poor and remote children, and ethnic minorities in primary schools over the past 30 months of its implementation.

With the financial support of Educate A Child (EAC) of Education Above All Foundation, the Cambodian Consortium for Out of School Children was launched in 2014 as a nationwide project. This consortium includes 23 organisations that caters to a comprehensive and inclusive Cambodian education system for children with disabilities, street children, over-aged students, poor and remote children and ethnic minorities.

To date, the CCOSC program has successfully achieved its targets, enrolling over 55,000 children, trained more than 4,000 teachers and improved school management in 1,500 schools in 21 provinces. The program activities are diverse and multi-faceted including provision of infrastructure, teacher training, scholarships, livelihood support, and institutional strengthening.

CCOSC acts for an equitable access to primary school, where children are able and encouraged to complete the primary education cycle.

The achievements have been rated as being most successful by the partners themselves, and the one of which they are most proud. They see them as overcoming and reducing economic, physical, behavioural and institutional obstacles to education.

CCOSC implement quality and efficiency of education services to improve teaching quality which is tailored to the needs of out of school children.

The programme is making improvements in the quality and efficiency of education services including teaching quality, pedagogy, teacher resources, and school management.

CCOSC strengthens the capacity of local actors to have education leaders and providers better equipped to improve the efficiency of education delivery

Parents, Provincial and District Offices of Education, Commune Council members, and members of the School Support Committees all have a common interest and that is to improve education for all children and have been trained on the roles that they can play.

