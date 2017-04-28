Eternal happiness of an educated mind

Making its way to the Kingdom only five years ago, the Canadian International School (CIS) has gone from strength to strength. With humble beginnings as a preschool in Bassac Garden, CIS has swiftly multiplied by adding two more campuses: Koh Pich(Diamond Island) School and Tuol Kork Preschool. The two new campuses are testament to the success the school has enjoyed to date in its short time in Cambodia.

Currently, CIS offers nursery to grade six classes. It will also open grade seven and grade eight next year and will continue to add grades every year at the Koh Pich (Diamond Island) campus until they are a K-12 school.

Furthermore, expansion plans are in the works to continue to propel growth in infrastructure and the number of students.

“We are very proud of our program, our extra-curricular activities and our facilities,” said Christine Bzdel, principal of CIS.

The CIS advantage lies in its curriculum, coupled with the impeccable Canadian spirit. Using one of the best curriculums in Canada, which is recognised and acknowledged worldwide, CIS is truly at the top amongst educational institutions in Phnom Penh.

Their curriculum is centred around the CIS vision, which is to empower students to be active and engaged participants in their own learning in order to become confident, well-rounded and inspired leaders who think globally and act locally with integrity.

“I would like to congratulate CIS not just for what goes on in the classrooms, but for the extracurricular activities, field trips, monthly assemblies, movie nights, newsletters, yearbooks and much more. You are also to be commended for keeping the parents well informed through emails and the parent meetings,”said a current CIS parent.

The school practices a strict level of quality assurance, which has resulted in CIS being accredited by the government of Canada. This accreditation also ensures all teachers are certified by the Canadian government. The status of the accreditation is reviewed annually with representatives from Alberta Education, who come to CIS to ensure the curriculum, facilities and education are meeting the high standards set by the Canadian government. Once students reach grade 12 and receive their diplomas, they are able to apply to universities all over the world as the diploma is internationally recognised. For instance, graduates from CIS’ sister school in Macao have been accepted to over 200 universities worldwide.

“My daughter was accepted to all the private schools we applied to as our top choices in Tokyo. I must personally thank CIS for that. This was all possible due to the fantastic education she received at CIS. Thanks to you and your whole team’s fantastic effort in building a strong and highly regarded school,” said another parent of a child who attended CIS.

CIS prides itself on a mission that encourages student development in a safe, caring, respectful and culturally diverse environment, through collaboration, interdisciplinary inquiry, creative problem-solving and authentic learning opportunities.

The Canadian International School of Phnom Penh invites you to come and see the CIS advantage!