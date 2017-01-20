Get a new lease on life at Bumrungrad International Hospital’s New Life Healthy Ageing Clinic

As people get closer to retirement age, finding the right care for the unique needs of an older adult can be tricky. The holistic approach at Bumrungrad’s New Life Healthy Ageing Clinic can make the difference. From primary health and preventative care, to consultation for more complicated medical issues that may come with getting older, the clinic is the right place for patients who want to get the most out of their time and investment in healthcare. Instead of having to learn to “live with” a condition, wouldn’t it be better to get ahead of possible health threats and nip them in the bud?

One of the key concerns for those seeking healthcare in Cambodia is the overall quality and the lack of local clinics and hospitals to attend to their specific needs. In situations where many health concerns including chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes may be involved, the need for holistic care is even more pronounced. Some of these chronic conditions can lead to much more urgent matters, including stroke and heart attack. Having the right healthcare that treats the root cause of symptoms and works to eliminate as many risk factors as possible is a better approach, than just treating symptoms as they happen. There are also other age-related conditions including osteoporosis and dementia, which require a more specialised and expert level of care.

The growing trend of looking globally for the right healthcare has made Thailand a popular choice because it offers a high level of care from overseas-trained board certified specialists. This level of access to experts makes Thailand, and specifically Bumrungrad International Hospital, the natural choice for patients from Cambodia that are seeking world-class care without having to travel too far from home.

The New Life Healthy Ageing Clinic offers a wide range of services, which include:

Comprehensive medical assessment by specialists focusing on common age-associated conditions such as dementia, depression and osteoporosis;

Screening assessment for early memory impairment;

Screening questionnaire and evaluation for depression;

Assessment of fall risk and consultation for risk reduction and prevention;

Nutritional risk assessment and advice by physicians and nutritionists;

Clinical pharmacist evaluation for medication dosage optimisation, assessment of potential medication hazards and interactions;

Vaccinations relevant to older patients;

Pre-operative assessment and post-operative follow-up care for patients requiring surgery;

Coordination with partner organisations to assist with design changes or safety modifications to home or living space specific to the needs of older adults;

Consultation and assistance regarding living wills and palliative care.

“At Bumrungrad International Hospital we see, on average, over a million patients on an annual basis. Approximately half of these patients are expatriates or foreigners who belong to over 190 countries worldwide.” - Dr. Num Tanthuwanit, CEO, Bumrungrad International Hospital.



