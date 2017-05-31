Herbalife family foundation renews its partnership

The Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF), a non-profit corporation dedicated to helping vulnerable children, has renewed its Casa Herbalife Program partnership with Pour un Sourire d’Enfant (PSE) in Cambodia. HFF will provide a financial grant of $31,960 to the PSE to improve the nutrition and lives of children in need.

HFF has been supporting PSE since 2014, and the new grant this year will support PSE’s Food and Nutrition Program to improve the nutrition of 169 children under the program in Phoum Russey and Obekha Community Service Centers of the PSE.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Pour un Sourire d’Enfant to provide nutrition support to vulnerable children. It reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the lives of children in need, through the Herbalife Family Foundation’s Casa Herbalife program. We believe good nutrition is the key to a healthy, active life and it is important that we provide the children with better nutrition for their long term health development,” said Chhun Naychhiv, general manager of Herbalife Cambodia.

“Nutritional inadequacy resulting from extreme poverty remains to be the fundamental issue for many children in Cambodia. The contribution of Herbalife Family Foundation will enhance our capacity to extend further assistance to underprivileged children who are facing malnutrition.

“We very much appreciate Herbalife Family Foundation’s commitment and efforts to help children in need. It’s one of the remarkable examples of giving back to the community, an example to follow,” said Ouk Sovann, deputy program director of the PSE.

About Pour un Sourire d’Enfant (PSE)

Established in late 1995, PSE is a humanitarian organisation that aims to provide underprivileged and vulnerable children with a path to employment and economic wellbeing by taking care of basic human needs such as nutrition, shelter, healthcare and vocational training.

Operating in three different provinces – Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanouk province – PSE is now supporting 6,500 underprivileged children. Since its establishment, more than 4,000 children have been well integrated into society with vocational training skills. To learn more about PSE, please visit www.pse.ong.

About Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF)

HFF is a U.S. non-profit corporation devoted to providing good nutrition and nutrition education to the world’s children. HFF supports over 130 programs, promoting healthy growth and development of children every day. We are committed to ensuring that children are provided with good nutrition for a brighter future. HFF also often supports relief efforts in response to natural disasters. For more information about HFF and how you can support the children in our programs, visit www.herbalifefamilyfoundation.org.

About Herbalife

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people’s lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Independent Members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products, one-on-one coaching with a Herbalife Member, and a community that inspires customers to live an active and healthy life.

We support the HFF and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the American soccer club LA Galaxy, and champions in many other sports. The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of US$4.5 billion in 2016.

The Herbalife website, ir.Herbalife.com, contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the company. The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated regularly. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.