A Kingdom of numbers

In what has been a marked trend in the academic sector for a few years now, accounting features amongst the most chosen courses for higher education in the Kingdom.

Speaking on this phenomenon at the recently concluded CamEd graduation night, lecturer Dr Juliet Cadungog-Uy said, “From my years of teaching, I have observed that Cambodian students are extremely number-smart because they love calculatons and numbers.”

On the evening of April 21, CamEd Business School held a graduation ceremony to felicitate students who had completed their under-graduation education in Accountancy, Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). The gala night held at the Sofitel also paid tribute to the institute’s high achieving graduates. The ceremony was attended by the director of CamEd Business School, ACCA institutions, professors, employers and students of about 700 people, and was presided over by Excellency Dr Ngy Tayi, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Chairman of the National Accounting Council.

The glamorous night was also well attended by loyal alumni of the school. One such past student is now Head of Cards at Maybank. Chea Kech (Kelly) spoke at length about the practical use of her education. “I cover customer service, landing, and commercial corporate business at my workplace and it is important to have more skills than just accounting.”

To her, not only aspiring accountants or auditors can apply for a course at the CamEd Business School, but anyone who wishes to have a rudimentary grasp on accounting and business can also register. “ACCA for levels one and two provides the foundation to understand accounting and business.”

Hin Kosla, 22, one of the school’s top-scoring students and currently employed as an audit associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers (Cambodia) Ltd (PWC), spoke highly of his alma mater: “If you would like accounting as your major, I recommend CamEd Business School because it is one of the best accounting schools where lecturers have professional background in the working sector, as well as a lot of international experience under their belt. Their encouragement of students to push themselves to the very best is incomparable.”