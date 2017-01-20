Kirum Herbal Tea and KEM, the wellness made in Cambodia by Confirel

With KEM Probiotics and Kirum Kampot Pepper Herbal Tea, PPM/Confirel develops its extraordinary line of health and wellness products made in Cambodia.

Under the Kirum brand, Confirel commercializes one of the jewels of Cambodian countryside: the Kampot pepper and its derivatives. In the past, peasants have used only the berries of the pepper. Once, by walking through the plantations owned by Confirel, Dr Hay Ly Eang, founder of Confirel who graduated in pharmacy and herbal medicine, thought that inflorescences worn by pepper plants must have the same wealth and qualities that berries possess.

The Kirum Kampot Pepper Herbal Tea, a new flavour for the well-being of consumers

By using it alone or in combination with other plants that come from the Cambodian countryside, Kirum has created with these inflorescences a range of herbal teas with subtle new flavors that also contain ingredients producing beneficial effects: Kirum Origin – Detox, Kirum Ginger, Kirum Slimness with orthosiphon, Kirum Relaxation with jasmine flowers, and Kirum Digestion with lemongrass.

The original formula of Kampot Pepper Herbal Tea is registered in France at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), while other research are performed in France with the collaboration of the International Cooperation Centre for Agricultural Research and Development (CIRAD).

KEM Probiotics, a plant complex containing more than 50 natural and living probiotics

After seven years of research, the group PPM/Confirel last year launched KEM Probiotics, a vegetable complex that has, as its base, the juice from the fruit of the Morinda Citrifolia, which contains more than 50 natural and living probiotics.

The unique manufacturing process designed by Confirel produces the juice of Morinda Citrifolia, starting from a stock solution, that ferments naturally in the open air in Kampot province and thus become enriched with natural, living Probiotics.

“Taken at least 10 days per month, KEM Probiotics, which is rich in serotonin precursors, improves natural defenses and the strength of the body. Thanks to its positive impact on the synthesis of melatonin, KEM Probiotics also improves sleep and mood,” said Dr. Dominique Gormand of PPM/Confirel.

“At the same time,” he added, “KEM Probiotics stimulates the production of T lymphocytes and, therefore, fights aging. It also acts against pain and participates in the rebalancing of the intestinal microbiata.”

“By creating – with KEM Probiotics – a new product certified organic by Ecocert International SA using the natural resources of Cambodia, Confirel shows again that reasonable exploitation of the country’s natural resources combined with innovation offers new outlets for local products and promotes rural development,” said PPM/Confirel founder and president Dr Eang.