Makeup and hair on fleek

Talented makeup artist, Yeav Soyady, owner of Dee’s Studio, knows all the hot trends when it comes to makeup and hair. Post Plus caught up with Soyady to find out what’s in vogue at his salon.

When did you open your salon?

I opened Dee’s Studio four years ago. All the old and new customers have always been supportive of my salon since the first day.

What contributes to the constant support from your customers?

The main factor that has driven my salon to its success is that we focus mainly on the skills of all the head makeup artists in my salon. We can’t simply allow artists who have only recently learned the skill to do makeup for the customers. We have to look for those who are skilful to do the makeup.

Secondly, when a customer comes in, regardless of whether that person comes on a motorbike, a tuk-tuk or a car, we greet them all equally, especially [in regards to] the waiting system. Those who come in a car can’t get their makeup done first. They have to wait just like the other customers. We do not discriminate based on economic class.

How do the makeup techniques at Dee’s Studio differ from any other salons?

We have our special makeup techniques. We don’t apply too much heavy makeup. We do natural makeup, referring to the powder, the style, the eye makeup, brow makeup, and eyelashes. The makeup doesn’t look too heavy. Our customers are satisfied with this type of makeup because it makes them look beautiful in a sweet manner. Those are the reasons why my customers always recommend their friends to come to my salon.

High-end brands make up the stash of makeup at Dee’s. Hong Menea

How does party makeup differ from wedding makeup?

When customers come in to get their makeup done for parties and birthdays, we use mild makeup, thin false eyelashes, soft lipstick colour, and simple Korean hairdos with loose curls, with the hair up and tease it according to the youth’s trends. For wedding makeup, we use heavier eye makeup and thick eyelashes, matched with silver contact lenses to complement the colour tone palette on their face. The makeup takes only 15 to 20 minutes.

What is the most popular makeup style for youth?

Right now, we see that young customers prefer Thai style of makeup by putting pinkish tones of eyeshadow or blush under the corner of their eyes. But some customers prefer European makeup, so we work based on the customer’s preferences and skin tone.

Many actresses go to Dee’s Studio to get their makeup done. What is it about Dee’s Studio that enables it to draw in big-name personalities?

Most celebrities come to get their makeup done at my salon because of our unique feature – we use light and soft makeup to make them look natural because we focus on using minimal makeup to suit the customer’s skin tone.