The National University of Management goes Global

The National University of Management (NUM) is moving forward to internationalise and strengthen its graduate and undergraduate programs via a series of global and regional partnerships.

According to the Rector of NUM, Dr. Hor Peng, “NUM is seeking to enhance the overall quality of its academic curricula and research programs, in addition to upgrading its physical campus to improve the overall learning environment for students.”

In November 2017, NUM is planning to launch a dual master’s degree program in business and industrial engineering with Mahidol University, which is consistently ranked as one of the top universities in Thailand. According to NUM Graduate School Dean, Dr.

Kang Sovannara, students enrolled in the weekend-based executive program will receive both a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Mahidol University and an MBA degree from NUM.

NUM has also received two grants from the European Union to support research and social innovation. The research program (Dockside) is being conducted in partnership with the University of Nantes, France and focuses on improving the quality of education and research at Cambodian universities by promoting multidisciplinary research in Environment and Maritime fieldsin addition to the establishment of a PhD program. NUM is also partnering with Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland on a three-year Southeast Asian Social Innovation Network (SEASIN) project. The aim of this project is to promote social innovation through the creation of social innovation support units within the university campus.

NUM continues to expand its entrepreneurship programs with a successful hosting of the seventh National Business Model Competition 2017, in partnership with CIESF and Waseda University, Japan. According to NUM senior advisor Stephen Paterson, NUM also partners with the international consulting firm McKinsey & Company to promote entrepreneurship among universities in the region via the Mekong Challenge competition. This is the eleventh year of the Mekong Challenge and the fifth year that the program has been sending student teams to the International Business Model Competition in the U.S.

The iBBA Program is also continuing to expand student exchange opportunities in both Europe and Asia. According to the program director, Kerry Slattery, the program has sent two students to ICN Business School in France, one student to both Spain and Portugal through the IMPAKT Scholarship program and two students to LCC University in Lithuania. This month, thirteen undergraduate students travelled to Singapore for a study tour and visited the Google and Microsoft offices, as well as the Nanyang and INSEAD Business Schools.

According to NUM Rector, Dr. Hor Peng, this year in Hong Kong, NUM participated in the 14th Annual Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot which involved 128 university teams from around the world. NUM is also now a full member of the Global Business School Network (GBSN) based in Washington D.C., which connects NUM to more than 70 leading business school on six continents.