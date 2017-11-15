Pachem Dental Clinic orthodontist provides important tips on dentistry

Could you please introduce yourself and explain your profession to our readers?

I’m Dr Amir Teymoortash, and I’m an orthodontist at Pachem Norodom Clinic. I‘ve attended several training courses and seminars in the Philippines, the United States and S Korea before and since receiving my three full year orthodontics Master’s degree.

Orthodontics is a specialty field of dentistry which deals primarily with the diagnosis, prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth, the jaws and facial irregularities in growing and adult patients.

I love my profession, and the ability to help someone smile confidently!

How long have you been a dentist? At Pachem Dental Clinic what is your specialty in dentistry?

I received my Bachelor’s of Science in Pharmacy in the year 2000 and General Dentistry in 2009, then I completed a three full year Orthodontics Master Program. At Pachem I practise exclusively orthodontics. All my consultation process, which includes diagnostic X-rays and patient’s dental and facial evaluation are completely free.

I usually spend 30 to 45 minutes for each new patient to help them understand what is their orthodontic problem, the cause and the possible treatment. For the interested patients, we take complete photos and we process the data to make 30 slides of detailed computerised dental skeletal and facial analysis, with treatment plan, as well as the exact cost and length of treatment. I believe in team work with the patient, so every step of the way the patient understands the instruction and the procedure so we get wonderful cooperation and results.

All patient can see their improvement photos every 4-5 months to observe the changes and have more confidence in their treatment.

Why are braces so important for people? Are they for beauty or for health?

Orthodontic treatment can give you the confidence and pride that comes with having straight teeth and a great smile. It creates a better bite, making teeth fit better and decreases the risk of future – and potentially costly – dental problems.

A malocclusion, like an under bite or overbite, can cause tooth enamel to wear abnormally, chewing and/or speaking difficulties, and excess stress on supporting bone and gum tissue. Without treatment, many small problems can become big problems.

Also, crooked and crowded teeth are harder to clean and maintain.

As you have experience working in many places, could you explain the advantage of Pachem’s use of modern and high-tech equipment? What technical aspects do you utilise at Pachem Dental Clinic?

As an orthodontist one of the best advantages of working in Pachem is the opportunity to treat my patients with state of the art equipment and materials.

The diagnostic equipment and the brackets and wires we use here are the best on the world market. Our removable products are made in an American Association of Orthodontic-certified laboratory overseas to create the best growth modification possible for kids starting at age 7.

All of our orthodontics materials and instruments in Pachem Norodom Center branch are 100% Original DAMON products from Ormco. The Damon braces are the Lamborghini of braces!

At Pachem I’ve had the privilege of pioneering the use of DAMON in Cambodia, which means less pain, faster results and fewer clinic visits.

Today, there are many young people who wear fake braces as a fashion accessory. Will that impact their dental health?

Yes, it definitely will impact their dental health.

Teens who want to appear wealthy and stylish are choosing to spend much less for imitations. But they take on certain risks by doing so. In Cambodia hopefully we will not have such a huge concern for our teen users, but this is particularly happening in Thailand. According to CBS NEWS the government has gone so far as to discuss punishing sellers, suppliers and importers with fines and prison sentences.

What is Pachem’s most effective method for introducing braces to the local health care market?

Pachem Dental Clinics across Cambodia have long been well-known to offer the most modern and professional treatment in the country. Now most of our new ortho patients come based on word of mouth. After they see their friends happy and confident they want the same.

Also we provide our patients with a fun and friendly atmosphere to make their orthodontic visits enjoyable.

Why should you choose Pachem Dental Clinic for dental care?

Our professional staff and state of the art facilities are part of what makes Pachem Norodom Orthodontics Center one of the finest orthodontic practices in Cambodia.