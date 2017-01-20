Pachem Dental Clinic specialises in taking care of your oral health

The field of dentistry in Cambodia has not quite been noted as a leading field among other countries within the Indochina region.

In response to this predicament, Pachem Dental Clinic makes sure it only provides high quality and hygienic dental care services to the citizens of Cambodia as well as customers from overseas who are looking for a dental health service during vacation or business trips in Cambodia.

As Pachem Dental Clinic is always focused on expanding its practice, the company strives to strengthen the capabilities of its specialist dentists so they can fill the demands of every patient with outstanding quality.

Dr Chey Sochenda, acting team leader of dentist at Pachem Dental Clinic, explained that, in general, if someone has poor oral health, it’s very probable that this could lead to other complications in that person’s general health.

He clarified, “There are many diseases that are related to dental health such as tooth decay, stained teeth, periodontal disease, crooked teeth, temporomandibular joint dysfunction, tracheitis; all of these diseases can have significant effects on the digestive system, and from that, other organ systems of the body, like the heart.”

Established in the late 1990s, Pachem Dental Clinic has accumulated a team full of highly-skilled dentists who are proficient in operating the latest in high-tech dental equipment.

Aside from treating Cambodian patients, the hospital also treats many foreign customers from overseas who travel from afar just to receive dental services from the clinic.

“In fact, at the Siem Reap branch, about 40 percent of its customers are foreigners, while the Phnom Penh branch has about 20 percent foreigners,” according to Chhon Raksmey, a public relations employee at Pachem Dental Clinic.

The advancement of the dental industry means dentists can now provide a larger range of solutions when going about taking care of patients’ dental health.

New technology can assist in permanently replacing teeth that have been lost; and can offer anew – the confident smile by implanting artificial teeth (dental implant).

A dental implant is utilised to replace the tooth’s root that had been damaged. The root of an artificial tooth is made from titanium that can comply to the mouth very easily. This root is implanted in the bone in place of the discarded damaged root.

In only about six weeks, the artificial implant and the bones will have grabbed on to each other sturdily. After that, you can attach the tooth quite safely.

Dr Sochenda explained that implanting the titanium in the bone could last a lifetime “if the patient has a healthy dental cleaning routine.”

He continued, “Dental health makes people confident in talking and smiling, which in turn, makes our life better.”

“What’s more, Pachem Dental Clinic is equipped with technology and highly-skilled dentists to set the teeth straight for people of all ages – with quality.”