A Shared Vision

STEM education is crucial to Cambodia’s future development. This pioneering effort for Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF) was funded and constructed by Velcro Companies. The new school encapsulates the founders’ vision of education for all Cambodian children. The state-of-the-art facilities include science laboratories, e-learning facilities, a teacher-training hub and virtual international exchanges, amongst others.

Scott Neeson – Founder and Executive Director, CCF

“I arrived here in 2004 with the simple aim of getting children off the appalling Steung Meanchey garbage dump and into school. Today, with a solid, developed-world education program in place, so many students are moving into secondary school and high school. “

Robert Cripps – Former Chairman/Director, Velcro Companies

“The opening of the Academy is a great moment for the CCF and its entire community. It shows what can be achieved when you have a bold vision, a strong commitment and the support of so many dedicated people. It all began with Scott, and he deserves enormous credit for his courage, foresight and devotion.”

Fraser Cameron – CEO, Velcro Companies

“It has been an honor for us to play a part in bringing this project to life. I have watched the Academy go from an idea in Scott’s head, to a sketch in an architect’s notebook, to a construction site and now a state-of-the art school that will be a resource for the entire community. It has been a remarkable journey.”

The epitome of Scott Neeson’s dream is the creation of the Neeson Cripps Academy (NCA).

Opening its doors today, NCA aims to provide high-quality education through enhanced learning spaces and a focus on STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). The building was designed by renowned New York architects CookFox.

Robert Cripps (R) and the Minister of Education of Cambodia (L) at the NCA Groundbreaking Ceremony.

Here, they have designed a building that will offer an optimal learning environment within an environmentally friendly, solar-powered building.

The new school will offer international standard science laboratories, e-learning facilities, a teacher-training hub to be used by both CCF and public school teachers, and virtual international student exchanges.

The building is named after Scott Neeson and Robert Cripps, former Velcro Companies Chairman.

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven organization that provides solutions for businesses and consumers around the world, and is committed to advancing education and improving the lives of children across the globe.

“We recognized the need and potential, and Velcro and the Cripps family brought the vision to life: a state-of-the art STEM learning centre, beautifully realized by architect’s CookFox,” concluded Neeson.

CAMBODIAN CHILDREN’S FUND

Cambodian Children’s Fund transforms the country’s most impoverished kids into tomorrow’s leaders by delivering education, family support and community development programs into the heart of Cambodia’s most impoverished communities.

CCF was founded by Scott Neeson, who was at that time heading Twentieth Century Fox International’s marketing operations. After visiting the Steung Meanchey garbage dump in Phnom Penh in 2003, Neeson saw hundreds of children and their families living and scavenging in one of the most toxic environments imaginable. Following this experience, Neeson founded Cambodian Children’s Fund. Today there are more than 2,000 students and families working towards a better future for themselves and their families through CCF’s award-winning education program.

For more information, visit https://www.cambodianchildrensfund.org

VELCRO COMPANIES

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven global organization providing fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant and surprising ways for businesses and consumers around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, Velcro Companies is proud of its heritage in innovation. They own over 400 active patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® trademark which is registered throughout the world. It offers global resources for world-class solutions, with manufacturing locations in Spain, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China and sales offices around the world. Visit Velcro.com or find out more about the VELCRO® Brand on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/velcrobrand for more information.

COOKFOX ARCHITECTS

COOKFOX Architects is an architectural studio dedicated to a vision of integrated, environmentally responsive design. We believe good design is sustainable and we are committed to being wise stewards of our shared natural and cultural resources. Guided by our passion for excellence, belief in the collaborative process, and persistent curiosity, COOKFOX pursues projects that allow us to fundamentally rethink how people interact with buildings and the natural environment.