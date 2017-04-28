Singapore - the new haven for Cambodian undergrads

With the increasing trend of young Cambodians aspiring to pursue higher education, Singapore has become a popular destination for education for a number of reasons. Proximity aside, Singapore is also renowned for its educational excellence.

The metropolitan city, with its rich multicultural heritage, is ranked second in The Economist’s Safe Cities Index. Singapore is also a thriving hub for the arts.

Within the hustle and bustle of this cosmopolitan city, the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) has been a top choice for education for Cambodian undergrads. As Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning, MDIS nurtures and amplifies the potential of students while encouraging them to become lifelong learners. For more than 60 years, MDIS has fostered professionals capable of carving out exciting careers and positively impacting society.

Founded in 1956, MDIS is EduTrust-certified, attesting to the institute’s exemplary education and business excellence standards. It is also one of the first Private Education Institutions (PEIs) to be registered under the Enhanced Registration Framework.

Additionally, MDIS is one of the leading PEIs to be ranked Top 2 among PEIs in Singapore, according to the Webometrics ranking of World Universities by Cybermetrics Lab in January 2017 (www.webometrics.info).

MDIS offers internationally accredited courses in partnership with highly acclaimed universities in France, UK and USA. The buffet of industry-relevant courses includes Business and Management, Engineering, Fashion Design, Health and Life Sciences, Information Technology, Mass Communications, Psychology and Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Management. Beyond academics, the institute helps students’ develop character and soft skills needed for a successful future.

With students that have come from 82 countries studying at MDIS, it does not take much for one to notice the cultural diversity on campus. The multicultural environment at MDIS is much appreciated and plays a major role in providing students a vibrant and rich campus life.