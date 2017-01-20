Sunrise debuts in Cambodia

After eight years of providing medical support activities, Sunrise Japan Hospital has opened its doors in Cambodia.

While both the Cambodian economy and health consciousness of the people have been rapidly growing, the level of the healthcare system does not seem to be catching up with the growth. And Sunrise hopes to fill that gap in Phnom Penh.

The hospital has contracted physicians and other healthcare providers from Japan, providing Japanese-standard medicine, together with the local employees who studied Japanese medical services. In addition to common sickness and injuries, emergency response and healthcare management (complete medical checkup) that were previously insufficient are also covered in a bid to take a part in the Cambodian medical infrastructure, while helping people live a healthier lifestyle.

“We want to integrate into Cambodia while introducing state-of-the-art medical techniques from Japan,” CEO of Sunrise Hospital, Toshiaki Fukuda, said.

“Our diagnostics and professionals are on par with the best in the world and this is only the beginning. Plans are in place to further develop our infrastructure and human resources to cater to the growing medical care demands of Cambodia.”

The hospital houses four main departments:

• Emergency Medicine Center

• Stroke & Neurosurgery Center

• General Medical Center

• Health Checkup Center

Emergency Medicine Center

The emergency clinic is open 24 hours every day of the year. There are three beds for emergency treatment and three more beds for observation. There is also one ambulance available at all times to pick up patients. It is divided into three further sub divisions.

Emergency Department - The emergency care caters to every emergency patient for breathing difficulty, palpitation, pain, acute poisoning, disturbed consciousness, and burns, and those who are transported by ambulance. The outpatient clinic is open 24 hours for every day of the year. They are prepared at all times to accept patients with a myriad of conditions including traffic accidents and minor viral influenza.

Trauma Surgery Department - This department focuses on patients suffering from possible infection with breathing difficulty, vomiting, and urinary issues. Treatment of a traumatic injury is a race against the clock. Prognosis is determined by how quickly one can find the source of bleeding, stop the bleeding and stop the damage to the organs.

Infections Disease Department - This department administers antimicrobial agents and dialysis that is required for severe pneumonia and acute renal failure. In some cases, administration of artificial respiration and continuous dialysis are required in the Intensive Care Unit. Sunrise Hospital has the facility and staff to treat such severe conditions.

Stroke & Neurosurgery Center

The Stroke & Neurosurgery Center is divided into Neurosurgery, Neurology, Interventional Neuroradiology and Rehabilitation. The unit has the capability to treat strokes, meningitis, brain tumor, etc. The medical treatments include interventional radiology therapy and neurosurgery. This department is further split down into Neurosurgery, Neurology, Interventional Neuroradiology and Rehabilitation.

Neurosurgery Department - Symptoms like difficulty in moving hands and feet and sudden slurred speech may occur due to an intracranial disease (a disease within the skull) such as stroke and brain tumor. In the hospital, they make a dedicated effort to return the patients to their normal lives early through early rehabilitation interventions.

Neurology Department - The hospital diagnoses and treats numbness and paralysis of the nerves, and provides rehabilitation for the symptoms at the same time.

Rehabilitation Department - In the rehabilitation department, early physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and music therapy are available for patients who are admitted to the hospital. After discharge, those who wish to visit the hospital for follow-ups can come to the Outpatient department, and those who wish to improve their life at home can receive ‘visiting rehab services’.

The hospital houses a multitude of other departments and sub-units to tend to all medical needs of Cambodians. These are specifically categorised into the following:

General Medical Centre

General Internal Medicine - Minor common cold-like symptoms can be a sign of a silent disease. In the hospital, all kinds of blood tests and imaging techniques can be ordered in addition to the doctor’s consultation.

General surgery - For the chest and abdominal conditions that require surgical intervention, the hospital’s specialists will consult and if necessary, surgeries are performed and post-surgical follow-ups will be provided as well.

Gastroenterology

Cardiology - This unit works with cardiovascular doctors in Japan and the cardiovascular doctors can provide endovascular treatment if necessary.

Health Check-up Center

The risk factors of many diseases, hypotension, hyperlipidemia, and hyperglycemia may develop without showing any concurrent symptoms. In our hospital, general condition is evaluated through physical check-up, blood tests, and, in some cases, imaging techniques. This department houses 4 divisions; General health-check-up, Comprehensive health-check-up, Brain & Heart check-up and Gastroenterology check-up.

“We have fully equipped facilities which includes Angiography, MRI, CT scan, Echography and Laboratory. In addition to what we offer locally we also have Remote Consultation. This is facility allows us to work together with other hospitals in Japan to provide care. If necessary, a consultation can be arranged right on the spot with a doctor in Japan via online platforms to discuss about the treatment plan”, said Dr. Yoshifumi Hayashi, Management and Clinical Director and Neurosurgeon of Sunrise Japan Hospital.