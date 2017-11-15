Sunrise Japan Hospital expands to help serve children

In just over one year of establishment, Sunrise Japan Hospital has increasingly witnessed successes in the four main general treatments through their Emergency Center, Stroke & Neurosurgery Center, General Medical Center, and Health Checkup Center for Cambodian people.

Henceforth, Sunrise Japan Hospital aims to provide more professional services for children since there have been requests from people for more coverage on this sector, which also aligns with the hospital’s vision to provide more health care facilities in the kingdom.

Dr. Yoshifumi Hayashi​ Management and Clinical Director Neurosurgeon

On a regional scale, Cambodia is a country with young people making up majority of the population while its number of children is even higher than that of Japan. Meanwhile, Cambodia also has one of the fastest growing economies, with a stable 7 percent GDP growth rate.

All these conditions have motivated the owners of Sunrise Japan Hospital to join the health care sector in Cambodia.

“From next year, we will open a child treatment service,” said Toshiaki Fukuda, CEO of Sunrise Hospital. “The reason to open a Pediatric Center here is because many people are asking for this service and maternal care.”

Also, Sunrise would like to “expand larger, contributing to and maintaining the rapid growth of the nation”, he added.

According to the official agenda, Sunrise’s Pediatric Center will officially open in early 2018, waiting to serve the children who are priceless to their nation.

Sunrise Japan Hospital in Cambodia shares shareholders and human resources with Kitahara Hospital in Japan, JGE, INCS and JICA loan.

Dr. Takehiro Kouzuma, Deputy Clinical Director Director of Emergency Center

“For Sunrise Japan Hospital, we have to the main vision that we want to be a reliable hospital in the world,” Toshiaki Fukuda said. “In order to achieve this goal, we try our best to strengthen the service in the health sector to our patients and we would like to reach out more to the provinces in the country.”

We have five Japanese doctors and eight Cambodian doctors are serving at Sunrise Hospital. Famous for their high-quality treatment, 90 percent of the physicians are Cambodian while the others come from Japan.

“We can give treatment to 200 people per day – they come for counseling, take medicine and go back home, and about 15 people stay for treatment in the hospital,” said Dr Yoshifumi Hayashi, a neurosurgeon at the hospital as well as the Management and Clinical Director.

“Among Cambodian patients, 30 percent are diagnosed with a concussion and blood pressure, 30 percent with liver and stomachache problems, and 40 percent with general problems like headache, fever, etc,” Dr Yoshifumi added.

“We are thankful to the Cambodians who support and believe in Sunrise Japan Hospital and we hope to open more avenues for treatment in the hospital, like with children. This is what we can do to help the Cambodian people and bring more technical skills and professional doctors to Cambodia.”

Sunrise Japan Hospital has been operating for one year.

While both the Cambodian economy and health consciousness of the people have been rapidly growing, the level of the health care system does not seem to be catching up with the growth. And Sunrise hopes to fill that gap in Phnom Penh.

Dr. Nobukazu Kouzuma, Director of General Medical Center

The hospital contracted physicians and other health care providers from Japan, providing Japanese-standard medicine, together with the local employees who studied Japanese medical services. In addition to common sickness and injuries, emergency response and health care management (complete medical checkup) that were previously insufficient are also covered in a bid to take part in the Cambodian medical infrastructure, while helping people live a healthier lifestyle.

“We want to integrate into Cambodia while introducing state-of-the-art medical techniques from Japan,” CEO of Sunrise Japan Hospital Toshiaki Fukuda said.

“Our diagnostics and professionals are on par with the best in the world and this is only the beginning. Plans are in place to further develop our infrastructure and human resources to cater to the growing medical care demands of Cambodia.”

The hospital houses four main departments:

• Emergency Medicine Center

• Stroke & Neurosurgery Center

• General Medical Center

• Health Checkup Center

Emergency Medicine Center

The emergency clinic is open 24 hours every day of the year. There are three beds for emergency treatment and three more beds for observation. There are two ambulances available at all times to pick up patients. It is divided into three further sub divisions.

Dr. Hiroshi Chiba, Family Doctor

Emergency Department

The emergency care caters to every emergency patient for breathing difficulty, palpitation, pain, acute poisoning, disturbed consciousness, and burns, and those who are transported by ambulance. The outpatient clinic is open 24 hours for every day of the year. They are prepared at all times to accept patients with a myriad of conditions including traffic accidents and minor viral influenza.

Trauma Surgery Department

This department focuses on patients suffering from possible infection with breathing difficulty, vomiting, and urinary issues. Treatment of a traumatic injury is a race against the clock. Prognosis is determined by how quickly one can find the source of bleeding, stop the bleeding and stop the damage to the organs.

Infections Disease Department

This department administers antimicrobial agents and dialysis that is required for severe pneumonia and acute renal failure. In some cases, administration of artificial respiration and continuous dialysis are required in the Intensive Care Unit. Sunrise Hospital has the facility and staff to treat such severe conditions.

Dr. Hong Chhay, Internal Medicine Physician

Stroke & Neurosurgery Center

The Stroke & Neurosurgery Center is divided into Neurosurgery, Neurology, Interventional Neuroradiology and Rehabilitation. The unit has the capability to treat strokes, meningitis, brain tumor, etc. The medical treatments include interventional radiology therapy and neurosurgery. This department is further split down into Neurosurgery, Neurology, Interventional Neuroradiology and Rehabilitation.

Neurosurgery Department

Symptoms like difficulty in moving hands and feet and sudden slurred speech may occur due to an intracranial disease (a disease within the skull) such as stroke and brain tumor. In the hospital, they make a dedicated effort to return the patients to their normal lives early through early rehabilitation interventions.

Neurology Department

The hospital diagnoses and treats numbness and paralysis of the nerves, and provides rehabilitation for the symptoms at the same time.

Rehabilitation Department

In the rehabilitation department, early physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and music therapy are available for patients who are admitted to the hospital. After discharge, those who wish to visit the hospital for follow-ups can come to the Outpatient department, and those who wish to improve their life at home can receive ‘visiting rehab services’.

The hospital houses a multitude of other departments and sub-units to tend to all medical needs of Cambodians. These are specifically categorised into the following:

General Medical Centre

General Internal Medicine - Minor common cold-like symptoms can be a sign of a silent disease. In the hospital, all kinds of blood tests and imaging techniques can be ordered in addition to the doctor’s consultation.

General surgery

For the chest and abdominal conditions that require surgical intervention, the hospital’s specialists will consult and if necessary, surgeries are performed and post-surgical follow-ups will be provided as well.

Cardiology

This unit works with cardiovascular doctors in Japan and the cardiovascular doctors can provide endovascular treatment if necessary.

Health Check-up Center

The risk factors of many diseases, hypotension, hyperlipidemia and hyperglycemia, may develop without showing any symptoms. In our hospital, general condition is evaluated through physical check-up, blood tests, and, in some cases, imaging techniques. This department houses 4 divisions; General health-check-up, Comprehensive health-check-up, Brain & Heart check-up and Gastroenterology check-up.

“We have fully equipped facilities which includes Angiography, MRI, CT scan, Echography and Laboratory. In addition to what we offer locally we also have Remote Consultation. This is facility allows us to work together with other hospitals in Japan to provide care. If necessary, a consultation can be arranged right on the spot with a doctor in Japan via online platforms to discuss about the treatment plan”, said Dr. Yoshifumi Hayashi, Management and Clinical Director and Neurosurgeon of Sunrise Japan Hospital.