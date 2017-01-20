Teeth Today, Gone Tomorrow

In the recent past, Cambodia has been inundated with dental cosmetology. However, a far more serious issue that dentists are seeing is dental implants as a result of deteriorating teeth. The recent trend locally sees more patients facing this issue due to a lack of care taken by Cambodians towards dental oral care.

The risks associated with this type of procedure are quite dire. The risks and complications related to implant therapy are divided into those that occur during surgery (such as excessive bleeding or nerve injury), those that occur in the first six months and those that occur long-term.

Dental implants first made its way to Cambodia in 2004 with a handful of professionally qualified dentists carrying out the procedure. However, in recent years, there has a dime a dozen dental clinics offering the same procedure.

“Patients facing an implant treatment would like to be sure to find the latest dental care, the highest quality implants. Bearing in mind the risks associated with the surgery, the trick is finding the best dental specialist whom they can trust with their problems,” said Dr Phyrum Mok, owner of the practice Pka Chhouk Dental Clinic.

Mok, a highly respected expert in oral implantology, advises patients to do their research before engaging into implant procedure.

It is difficult, if not even impossible, to assess and evaluate the qualifications of individuals due to the many educational opportunities available, with all the various diplomas, certificates and statements. But the fact is that only a handful of all licensed dental specialists are at the highest quality training and certification level of their respective scientific associations in oral implantology.

With the co-operation of a scientific advisory board, Leading Implant Centers has developed a strict entry criteria to ensure that the specialists it lists have verifiably been educated and certified to the highest level in the field of oral implantology within their respective scientific associations.

Furthermore, all members have a minimum of four years of practical experience in oral implantology with at least 200 successful treatment cases.

It is the aim of the internet portal to offer patients and interested individuals a platform where they can reliably find an assembly of the best specialists in oral implantology.

Pka Chhouk Dental Clinic has partnered up with French conglomerate Global D for its technical expertise as well as the implants itself. The clinic is also member of Leading Implant Centers, and Mok is currently pursuing his Masters, specialising in oral implantology, at Goethe university in Germany. “Finding a good dentist, especially implantologist, is so vital towards restoring teeth. I suggest not falling for the many dental offers that seem to coincide with every local holiday,” concluded Mok.