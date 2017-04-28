“Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach.” - Aristotle

Being schooled in the 21st century

As Aristotle prophesised, education is truly the cornerstone of modern civilization and has stood the test of time. Teaching and learning in the 21st century has developed into a quagmire; leaving parents in a conundrum about choices for their children’s education.

Being a parent in the 21st century is very difficult. Traditionally, new parents have sought advice from their parents (the grandparents) to help raise their young. Nowadays, children are growing up in a dramatically changing global and technological world.

Parents can’t ask grandparents what age they think is best to give a child their first smartphone because the older generation has never experienced these challenges, and the young parents of today are traversing a whole new terrain.

There are many challenges facing today’s parents of Generation Alpha and Generation Z. One of the most daunting is choosing the best school for their child in the 21st century.Today’s best schools ensure that students learn beyond the traditional academics to acquire the skills, habits and dispositions required to thrive and be successful in the 21st century.

AISPP has carved out four pillars for young parents to focus on in their quest to finalising the perfect fit for their offspring.

1. Student-centered

21st century schools and teachers pride themselves on understanding the nature and needs of every child. They provide growth-centered, student-focused learning. Addressing individual learning needs and ensuring individual learning styles and multiple intelligences are a part of all school programs which ensures a stimulating, targeted, personalised approach. A must for today’s children and teenagers.

2. Top quality teachers

The quality of teachers is paramount. Research has shown time and time again that the teacher is the single most important factor in empowering successful learners. Recruiting outstanding internationally qualified teachers to provide engaging and motivational learning activities and rich assessment tasks is a great recipe for success for students.Providing ongoing training and up to date professional learning is also a must.

3. Values, responsibility and global mindsets

Education in the 21st century must recognise the importance of personal development, social values and social responsibility. Emotional intelligence, social and emotional programs, service learning programs, and the nurturing and development of a global mindset is essential.

4. Creative and entrepreneurial learning environment

The environment is the third teacher with parents being the first teacher and school teachers being the second teacher. 21st century schools must provide beautiful settings, creative and stimulating learning spaces, technology and arts-infused spaces and grounds, natural places where sustainability and animal husbandry can be taught, enjoyed and valued and a learning environment that integrates local and global entrepreneurial opportunities to support students in bettering our shared planet and common humanity.

AISPP’s unique selling proposition is that it goes beyond the traditional terrain of unadulterated academics. Practicing the fundamental principles of teach and learn, the newest school in town is located in the northwest of Phnom Penh in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Rousey Keo. The school is spread across six hectares (15 acres) of spacious grounds. Brand new purpose-built facilities are in the final stages of construction to create an exciting and stimulating learning environment.

It is the setting for a most impressive array of first-class 21st century facilities including a purpose-built early learning centre, junior school and senior school buildings containing a variety of learning spaces and creativity centres all linked to 21st century technology; a gymnasium, swimming pool, toddlers’ pool, smart café, organic vegetable garden, orchard, free range farm and many more amenities to foster learning and recreational pursuits.

The school houses highly qualified international teachers and expertly crafted units of inquiry designed using the Australian National Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate IB framework which provide an engaging and relevant focus on real world issues to successfully prepare students for universities around the world.