What is the best time to see an orthodontist?

What is an orthodontist?

An Orthodontist is a dentist who specialises in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dental and facial irregularities to help correctly align teeth, bites and jaws, including straightening teeth.

There is always doubt about the best time to see and consult with orthodontist about dental alignment and get it done for yourself and your kids.

Obviously the best age for you to be taking your child to consult with orthodontist is between 6 to 8 years old, some of dental and jaw problems are noticed at this age. Moreover, specialist orthodontist will be advise you as to the most appropriate time and appliance treatment option for you.

There are commonly problems to be seen at age from 6 to 8 years olds

- Excessive spacing

- Crowding

- Open bite

- Cross bite

- Under bite

- Protrusion

- Abnormal eruption

In general for the children age 9 to 14, they can receive a particular orthodontic treatment by using removable appliance to help to correct the abnormality of jaw growth, it is called orthopedic dental-facial.

An other treament for adult patient is to be called adult orthodontics treament by using many appliances such as traditional metal braces, clear braces, clear aligners and lingual braces.

Orthodontic treatments are successful for all ages, especially for adults, well-aligned teeth are easier to clean and maintain. A better bite keeps you from having trouble eating and speaking, and helps your teeth stay healthy, and most importantly giving you a confident smile that enrich the quality of life.